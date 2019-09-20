KGET parent company, Nexstar, completes purchase of Tribune television stations to become largest local television broadcaster in US

Station purchases include KTLA in Los Angeles, KSWB in San Diego

Nexstar Media Group, parent company of KGET-TV, announced Thursday it completed an approximate $7.2 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Company media properties making Nexstar the nation’s largest local television broadcaster.

Television stations in the deal include CW affiliate KTLA in Los Angeles and Fox affiliate KSWB in San Diego.

Nexstar owns KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE and KGPE in Fresno, and KRON in San Francisco.

Nexstar’s purchase also includes cable network WGN America and a 31% ownership stake in Food Network, the company said in a statement.

The purchase makes Nexstar the largest television broadcaster reaching approximately 39% of households in the United States.

As part of the purchasing terms with federal regulators, Nexstar sold off 21 television stations to Tegna and Scripps.