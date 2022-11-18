BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County slightly increased in October, according to the state Employment Development Department.

October’s estimated unemployment rate was 6.3 percent, up from 6.2 percent in September, according to an EDD news release. This is still a decline year over year from October 2021 when the rate was at 8 percent.

The government sector added a total of 1,300 jobs to the workforce, according to the department.

While the farming industry lost a total of 500 jobs in October, compared to the month prior, EDD reported.

The state’s unemployment rate for October was 3.8 percent, while the national rate stood at 3.4 percent, the department said.