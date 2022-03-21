BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel discussion for Latina women in business leadership Tuesday evening.

The virtual event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Olivia Garcia, Professor of History and Chairwoman of the KCHCC, will be the moderator.

The panelists are Ariana Joven, government affairs manager at The Wonderful Company, Montserrat Castelli Ellers, treasury analyst at Bank of America, Marilyn Maldonado, business development at Valley Republic Bank, and Adriana Coleman, marketing and physicians relations manager at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center.

According to the event description, participants can expect “dialogue about Latinas engaged in local business and leadership roles. Themes of achieving success, overcoming challenges, embracing empowerment, and finding the secrets to business collaboration and partnerships.”

Register for the event here.

For more information, call 633-5495 or visit the Chamber’s website.