An In-N-Out burger and fries is seen in front of one of its stores in this file photo. (Los Angeles Times)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Double-doubles and animal style fries are coming to Delano.

Initial stages of construction have begun on an In-N-Out at 505 Woollomes Ave. An opening date has not been set.

“Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us seven to eight months to build the restaurant and open it for business,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development. “That said, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or accurately predict an opening date.”

He said In-N-Out looks forward to becoming a member of the Delano community.