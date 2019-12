After 20 years in business, the owners of a popular home store are retiring.

Beladagio on Brimhall Road is set to close in January.

Prices on everything in the store are up to 50% off.

Co-owner Diana Diets says they’ll stay open until Jan. 31 or until everyting is sold.

The first Beladagio location opened back in 1999. The Brimhall located has been open for the last 11 years.