BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is approaching and with that comes holiday shopping. This season the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is hoping when you do, you shop local with its campaign “Shop local, shop now.”

With hopes that during these uncertain economic times, one local purchase can make a big difference. Starting the campaign with Shop Small Saturday this weekend, but according to President Nick Ortiz, Shop Small Saturday is only just the beginning.

“We want to keep this going because this isn’t about shop small Saturday, this isn’t just about the holiday season, it’s about how can we support our local small businesses all year long,” said Ortiz.

The pandemic destroyed many local businesses and the chamber’s efforts are to help strengthen the local economy.

“When you shop local, you’re not only helping your friends, your neighbors, you’re helping your community and what better gift is there than giving back to your local community,” said Chairman Rick Jhaj.

For local business owner Heather Abbott, her clothing store Bella thrives off this support.

“Shops like mine would not exist if it weren’t for the community that we have here,” said Abbott.

Abbott shares that one local purchase can make a huge difference when shopping this season.

“Give local a shot if you can, maybe you can’t buy everything local, but give us a shot for some of your holiday shopping,” said Abbott.

That purchase could be exactly what one local business needs to stay open.

To find local retailers, restaurants, and hospitality businesses go to Shop Local Shop Now.