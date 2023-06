A merger was announced Wednesday between two major IT service companies in Bakersfield. Grapevine MSP Technology and Lanpro Systems say their merger will create the most elite IT service organization in the San Joaquin Valley. They say clients will benefit from a broader range of expertise and increased resources.

All Grapevine MSP management and ownership will remain the same. The Lanpro team will transition under the Grapevine MSP name.