BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 33 years of operation, Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant has outgrown its Coffee Road location and plans to move into a new, larger space in fall 2023.

Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the new spot is nearby — the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee roads — so longtime customers won’t have to travel far for an order of Nonni’s pasta al pomodoro or crab and shrimp ravioli.

“With the continued growth in our business, we are doing everything we can to provide better service to meet our customers’ demands,” Fruguglietti said in a news release. “We have such loyal patrons, and need a larger facility to be more efficient in how we serve them; we must have a bigger kitchen to improve our service.”

The new space will have an “Italian farmhouse” look with high ceilings and large beams, according to the release. Two wood-fired ovens will turn out pizzas and other items and there will be more space in the dining room and private wine cave, plus an expanded patio area.

The restaurant’s catering service, which saw booming business during the pandemic and continues to do well, will have its own prep kitchen and separate entrance, the release said.

The menu and quality will remain the same, Fruguglietti said, adding they plan to time the move so they don’t miss a day of service. More staff will be trained prior to opening.

“Our family hopes Bakersfield and Kern County will be as proud of this new restaurant as we are,” he said.