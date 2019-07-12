Fashion and jewelry chain Charming Charlie will close all 261 stores in the US

Charming Charlie, an accessory store known for organizing its purses, jewelry and apparel by color instead of category, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday for the second time in two years and will close its remaining 261 stores.

The Houston-based retailer said it plans to hold going out of business sales including at its Bakersfield location at The Marketplace in Southwest Bakersfield.

Charming Charlie stores are spread across 38 states.

A manager at the Bakersfield Charming Charlie location told 17 News the store is expected to close by Aug. 30.