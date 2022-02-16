Dutch Bros to open in Ridgecrest, 6th location in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It seems the Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros can’t get enough of Kern County and will be opening its 6th county location in Ridgecrest Thursday.

The new location is located on at 213 S China Lake Blvd. and is set to open Thursday at 5 a.m., according to the company. The company just opened its 5th location in Bakersfield on Monday.

Dutch Bros offers a variety of drinks from specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee and more for those who aren’t looking for a traditional caffeinated beverage.

The chain is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Kern County can be found on Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield, California Avenue in central Bakersfield, Calloway Drive in northwest Bakersfield, Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield and corner of S. Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane.

On Friday all Bakersfield Dutch Bros locations will be donating a $1 from every drink sold to Golden Empire Gleaners in honor of its ‘Dutch Luv Day.’

“Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we’ve always been. We’re stoked to kick off this year with our 16th annual Dutch Luv Day,” Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee said. “We’re so thankful for our crews and customers who show up to make a difference, together.”

In 2021 Dutch Bros raised $537,983 on ‘Dutch Luv Day’ and was able to serve 1,613,949 meals in the communities they serve coffee to.

Visit dutchbros.com for more information or follow them on social media.