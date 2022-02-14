Dutch Bros opens 5th Bakersfield location on Valentine’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If your love for coffee is as strong as your love for your Valentine, this news will make your heart skip a beat: Dutch Bros has opened a new location in central Bakersfield.

The new location is located on the corner of S. Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane is now open, according to the company.

Dutch Bros offers a variety of drinks from specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee and more for those who aren’t looking for a traditional caffeinated beverage.

They are open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Bakersfield can be found on Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield, California Avenue in central Bakersfield, Calloway Drive in northwest Bakersfield and Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield.

Visit dutchbros.com for more information.