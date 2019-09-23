Discount fashion retailer dd’s Discounts to open Bakersfield store Sept. 28

A new discount clothing retailer is hosting a grand opening for its newest location Saturday in Southwest Bakersfield.

Dd’s Discounts will open its doors Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at 3761 Ming Ave.

Dd’s is a discount department store that promises savings on men’s, women’s and children’s fashions from 20% to 70% off.

To celebrate its opening, the store will give away $1,000 in gift cards. You can sign up for the giveaway starting Saturday at the store.

Saturday’s grand opening in Bakersfield one of three new dd’s stores opening in California.