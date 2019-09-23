Discount fashion retailer dd’s Discounts to open Bakersfield store Sept. 28

Business
Posted: / Updated:

A new discount clothing retailer is hosting a grand opening for its newest location Saturday in Southwest Bakersfield.

Dd’s Discounts will open its doors Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at 3761 Ming Ave.

Dd’s is a discount department store that promises savings on men’s, women’s and children’s fashions from 20% to 70% off.

To celebrate its opening, the store will give away $1,000 in gift cards. You can sign up for the giveaway starting Saturday at the store.

Saturday’s grand opening in Bakersfield one of three new dd’s stores opening in California.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business

More Business

Latest News

More Local News