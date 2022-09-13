BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more.

“At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. “We are looking for dedicated individuals committed to providing guests outstanding service and the ultimate eat, drink, play, and watch experience in Bakersfield’s newest entertainment hot spot.”

The release says Dave & Buster’s offers a comprehensive benefits package and internal promotion opportunities. The Valley Plaza location will include hundreds of arcade games, a sports bar with a 40-foot wall of high-definition screens and a menu featuring burgers, salads, pasta and steak.

To apply, visit Dave and Buster’s career page.