Crabtree Report: Bakersfield is still a seller’s market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local real estate appraiser Gary Crabtree released his latest Bakersfield housing report for the month of January and it’s still a seller’s market, for now, the report says in short.

Last month’s median home price was 5.5 percent lower in December compared to January and stands $369,950, 23 percent higher than last year at this time, according to the report. Over a 12-month period, the appreciation rate for a home is 17.3 percent compared to 10.3 percent last year at this time.

The overall market has slowed due to the low supply and high prices, according to Crabtree. Homes have higher prices and there are less than half the amount of houses on the market compared to last year at this time.

The median home price for Bakersfield homes is still 52 percent lower than the state median, but has the third-lowest affordability in the state, according to the report.

Crabtree says the high home prices are unsustainable under the current economic condition due to comparative high unemployment, inflation and increasing interest rates.