CityServe to help Kern tenants and landlords start rent relief applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe will be holding an application assistance program for tenants and landlords this week in order for them to obtain rent relief in a timely manner.

Tenants and landlords will be able to visit a designated location where trained CityServe personnel will assist with the application process.

The dates and locations are listed below:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Lamont Living Waters at 8300 Collision St. Lamont, CA 93241

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Taft First Assembly of God at 314 Asher Ave. Taft, CA 93268

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program is designed to make sure families and landlords can obtain the assistance need through the California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

“No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic,” CityServe’s Executive Director Karl Hargestam said. “The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes.”

Through the program, landlords and tenants can receive 100 percent of past-due rent from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

The following are requirements in order to be eligible for rent relief:

At least one member of your household qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

Is a renter in the city of Bakersfield or Kern County.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here.