(STACKER) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.

The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bakersfield using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of April 2022.

The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

#30. Bodfish, CA

1-year price change: +$19,439 (+12.9%)-

5-year price change: +$61,331 (+56.3%)-

Typical home value: $170,326 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Wofford Heights, CA

1-year price change: +$22,080 (+12.4%)-

5-year price change: +$63,727 (+47.0%)-

Typical home value: $199,430 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Onyx, CA

1-year price change: +$23,552 (+13.9%)-

5-year price change: +$69,822 (+56.9%)-

Typical home value: $192,554 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Lake Isabella, CA

1-year price change: +$25,938 (+15.0%)-

5-year price change: +$70,280 (+54.7%)-

Typical home value: $198,740 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Boron, CA

1-year price change: +$29,269 (+29.5%)-

5-year price change: +$70,940 (+123.5%)-

Typical home value: $128,359 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Mojave, CA

1-year price change: +$31,445 (+17.7%)-

5-year price change: +$103,985 (+99.2%)-

Typical home value: $208,811 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Ridgecrest, CA

1-year price change: +$32,024 (+13.8%)-

5-year price change: +$85,434 (+47.6%)-

Typical home value: $264,819 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Buttonwillow, CA

1-year price change: +$32,145 (+18.8%)-

5-year price change: +$78,719 (+63.5%)-

Typical home value: $202,749 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Fellows, CA

1-year price change: +$34,837 (+25.7%)-

5-year price change: +$56,290 (+49.4%)-

Typical home value: $170,145 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Taft, CA

1-year price change: +$37,043 (+24.0%)-

5-year price change: +$69,873 (+57.4%)-

Typical home value: $191,582 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Edwards, CA

1-year price change: +$38,566 (+25.2%)-

5-year price change: +$114,412 (+147.9%)-

Typical home value: $191,785 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Lamont, CA

1-year price change: +$40,317 (+23.0%)-

5-year price change: +$90,356 (+72.3%)-

Typical home value: $215,303 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Mc Farland, CA

1-year price change: +$42,533 (+18.2%)-

5-year price change: +$101,170 (+57.8%)-

Typical home value: $276,289 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Arvin, CA

1-year price change: +$42,768 (+19.3%)-

5-year price change: +$100,097 (+60.8%)-

Typical home value: $264,609 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Kernville, CA

1-year price change: +$43,216 (+16.9%)-

5-year price change: +$90,429 (+43.4%)-

Typical home value: $298,659 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Mc Kittrick, CA

1-year price change: +$47,527 (+25.1%)-

5-year price change: +$102,744 (+76.4%)-

Typical home value: $237,176 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Delano, CA

1-year price change: +$48,554 (+19.0%)-

5-year price change: +$109,182 (+56.1%)-

Typical home value: $303,750 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Oildale, CA

1-year price change: +$49,740 (+24.1%)-

5-year price change: +$106,506 (+71.0%)-

Typical home value: $256,468 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Wasco, CA

1-year price change: +$49,990 (+21.1%)-

5-year price change: +$110,708 (+62.9%)-

Typical home value: $286,820 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Lost Hills, CA

1-year price change: +$50,279 (+25.3%)-

5-year price change: +$100,650 (+67.8%)-

Typical home value: $249,069 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Shafter, CA

1-year price change: +$50,366 (+18.7%)-

5-year price change: +$123,705 (+63.3%)-

Typical home value: $319,026 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lebec, CA

1-year price change: +$51,254 (+16.3%)-

5-year price change: +$137,559 (+60.1%)-

Typical home value: $366,540 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Caliente, CA

1-year price change: +$53,863 (+21.9%)-

5-year price change: +$115,478 (+62.8%)-

Typical home value: $299,255 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Frazier Park, CA

1-year price change: +$57,553 (+22.2%)-

5-year price change: +$144,343 (+83.9%)-

Typical home value: $316,291 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. California City, CA

1-year price change: +$67,086 (+32.9%)-

5-year price change: +$144,384 (+113.9%)-

Typical home value: $271,160 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tehachapi, CA

1-year price change: +$69,840 (+20.7%)-

5-year price change: +$151,423 (+59.0%)-

Typical home value: $407,911 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bakersfield, CA

1-year price change: +$71,085 (+23.3%)-

5-year price change: +$142,941 (+61.4%)-

Typical home value: $375,695 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Rosamond, CA

1-year price change: +$77,318 (+24.3%)-

5-year price change: +$179,668 (+83.2%)-

Typical home value: $395,541 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Keene, CA

1-year price change: +$86,512 (+18.5%)- 5-year price change: +$176,615 (+46.9%)- Typical home value: $553,517 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Pine Mountain Club, CA

1-year price change: +$116,563 (+35.6%)-

5-year price change: +$212,907 (+92.0%)-

Typical home value: $444,429 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.