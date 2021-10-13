CEO of Kern County Hospital Authority to retire

Kern County Hospital Authority CEO Russell Judd has announced he is retiring after eight years in his leadership role.

The Hospital Authority owns and operates Kern Medical in east Bakersfield.

“Under Judd’s leadership, it was formed by the state legislature and Kern County Board of Supervisors to better fulfill its three-part mission as the area’s only teaching hospital, trauma and specialty center, and designated safety net hospital,” said Kern County Hospital Authority.

“Kern Medical, in its unique mission, cares for the most vulnerable, it cares for the most at risk, it cares for those who are in the most serious conditions, and it will continue to be successful, it will continue to thrive,” said Judd

Judd is scheduled to retire December 1.

The Kern County Hospital Board of Governors has appointed Scott Thygerson as the incoming CEO, replacing Judd.