Bakersfield business can qualify for up $10k in grant funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local small businesses can receive up to $10,000 each in grant funding, courtesy of the California Dream Fund Program.

That money comes from a total of $35 million in grant funds. CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar Wednesday to discuss the grant funding and how to apply from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The grant funds will go to businesses specializing in child care, service and cottage food, green technology, retail, and manufacturing.

Sign up for the webinar here.