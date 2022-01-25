Bakersfield business can qualify for up $10k in grant funding

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local small businesses can receive up to $10,000 each in grant funding, courtesy of the California Dream Fund Program.

That money comes from a total of $35 million in grant funds. CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar Wednesday to discuss the grant funding and how to apply from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The grant funds will go to businesses specializing in child care, service and cottage food, green technology, retail, and manufacturing.

Sign up for the webinar here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business

More Business

Latest News

More Local News