Amazon to open fulfillment center in Shafter later this year

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it will open a softline fulfillment center in Shafter. This will be the second Amazon facility in Kern County.

The new site, slated for 4500 Express Ave., will create more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits. Amazon will be hiring in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology. Associates at the one-million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship items to customers across the region.

“Amazon is excited to make this investment in Kern County that will support local economic development and help us deliver to our growing number of customers in the region,” said Jordan Nelson, Director of Regional Operations for Amazon.