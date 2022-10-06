BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon.

This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays.

Amazon said they are looking to hire for full and part-time positions including stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders and more. While starting salaries vary by city, Amazon said all starting hourly pay, including new seasonal positions, will pay more than $19.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said the company is “proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds.”

Other locations in California include: Chico, Fresno, Irvine, Livermore, Los Angeles, Modesto, Napa, Oakland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Vallejo, Ventura and Visalia.