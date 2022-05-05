BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now– listed at $2.995 million.

The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson.

Christenson said to protect her client, she did not want to reveal their identity.

Christenson said the sellers tore down the original home that stood on the 1.36-acre lot and built this new, contemporary-feeling home in its place in 2011.

“His [the seller’s] wife’s mother lives in Bakersfield so they always kept this residence,” Christenson said.

Christenson said the sellers have business in Singapore and are looking to downsize.

The two-story, 6,588-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It features a European-style kitchen with three ovens and high-end fixtures and appliances including a wine fridge. It also has solar panels that cover 90 percent of the annual electricity costs.

The house features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that let in lots of natural light, a glass bridge on the second floor landing and an upstairs kitchenette. Christensen said there is also tons of enclosed storage.

There are six fireplaces throughout the home including one in the master bathroom. The his/her bathroom also features a steam room and a jacuzzi tub.

The outdoor space includes a pool and other outdoor living features including two fire pits. The property also comes with a full-coverage security system, an iPhone-controlled RainBird irrigation system and a four-car garage.

Christenson said it was previously in escrow but the deal fell through.

See the full listing here.