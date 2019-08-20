Business owners remain positive after fire destroys their shops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New details about the fire that destroyed three Southwest Bakersfield businesses early Sunday.

Fire officials determined the fire was electrical and say the blaze was sparked in the attic of Cherry Berry Quilting store.

Business owners we spoke with are devastated, but they say they’re determined to pick up the pieces and bring back their shops bigger and better.

Bakersfield Fire officials say they were called to a Southwest Bakersfield strip mall on Ming Avenue, near Ashe Road, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They found three businesses up in flames when they arrived. Cherry Berry Quilts, Organic Nails and Spa and Hair Shapers – owned by Sergio Olivares and his wife Guadalupe.

The couple says they were alerted by their security alarm that something was going on in their shop. They decided to head to their store to see what was going on, never expecting what they were about to see.

“We saw how everything was destroyed in a moment and it was really sad, really hard especially for her [my wife] because that’s her place and all her dreams were at that location,” said Sergio Olivares.

All three businesses were a complete loss. Grocery Outlet also sustained some damage, but owners say it’s nothing major and they expect to open soon.

Meanwhile, the other business owners are trying to remain positive.

“We were able to sleep in our bed last night, most victims of fires don’t get to do that,” said Randy Shaffer, owner of Cherry Berry Quilts.” “While losing the building was difficult, it was exactly that, it was just a building.”

With the support of their customers and employees to keep them going.

“Bakersfield hang on, thanks for your support and we’re going to figure this thing out quick,” said Shaffer.