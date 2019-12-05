BFD vs. KCFD

Kern County is huge. It has an area greater than Delaware, Rhode Island and Connecticut combined. The county is the third largest in California and the 16th largest in the U.S. In the heart of the county is Bakersfield, the ninth most populous city in California. The county is known for its farm land and oil production. In the mountains there are dense forests surrounding small towns. The desert is home to military bases and aviation companies where flight testing and advanced aerospace design take place.

Firefighters respond to a slew of emergencies that vary from medical calls to natural disasters. They’re trained to prepare for the worst but depending on the department, their training may differ. The two major departments in Kern County are the Bakersfield Fire and Kern County Fire. Although it may seem they respond to the same type of emergencies, the county deals with more variables than the city when it comes to the land it covers and population it serves.

Between the two departments, firefighters respond to about 70,000 calls every year for fires, car crashes and medical emergencies. BFD responded to more calls in 2017. The most recent statistics show it cost the county significantly more money than the City of Bakersfield. BFD crews responded to more than 41,000 calls in 2017. More than half were medical emergencies. County firefighters responded to more than 28,000 calls during the same year. That’s about 30 fewer calls a day than the city.

About 42% of the county’s population lives in the city limits of Bakersfield. City firefighters are responsible for the most concentrated area of the county with the most buildings, some multiple stories, and some of the busiest roads. There is little open area where large wildfires ignite, although major fires can occur.

The rest of the county is primarily served by county firefighters responsible for about 8% more people than BFD. These areas include outer areas of Bakersfield, Delano, Tehachapi and Ridgecrest. These terrains include valley, mountainous and desert regions. That’s about 50 times more land than BFD.

These areas see a multitude of disasters including fast-moving wildfires in dense forests. The county is also responsible for rescues in a majority of the Kern River, known for its ferocity and deadly currents. Two major fault lines with the potential of producing devastating earthquakes also pass through the county’s jurisdiction.