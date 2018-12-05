News

Burger King is giving away Whoppers for 1 cent

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2018 06:27 AM PST

Updated: Dec 05, 2018 06:27 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Burger King is selling its iconic Whopper for just a penny, that's right a penny.

It is all part of a new Burger King promotion called the "Whopper Detour" to get customers to use the burger chain's re-launched app.

There's a catch though. To get the deal, customers must place their order within 600 feet of a McDonald's location.

 


 

 

The app will determine your location and then unlock the whopper deal. And once the order is placed, the app will lead customers to the closest Burger King.

The promotion is underway now through Dec. 12.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected