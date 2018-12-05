Burger King is giving away Whoppers for 1 cent
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Burger King is selling its iconic Whopper for just a penny, that's right— a penny.
It is all part of a new Burger King promotion called the "Whopper Detour" to get customers to use the burger chain's re-launched app.
There's a catch though. To get the deal, customers must place their order within 600 feet of a McDonald's location.
brb going to McDonald’s— Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018
The app will determine your location and then unlock the whopper deal. And once the order is placed, the app will lead customers to the closest Burger King.
The promotion is underway now through Dec. 12.
