Burger King is giving away Whoppers for 1 cent

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images 1. Left-Handed Whopper -- Burger King published a full page advertisement in the April 1, 1998, edition of USA Today announcing the introduction of a new item to their menu: a "Left-Handed Whopper" specially designed for the 32 million left-handed Americans. Lots of left-handers apparently swallowed the prank whole, lining up for the burger.

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images 1. Left-Handed Whopper -- Burger King published a full page advertisement in the April 1, 1998, edition of USA Today announcing the introduction of a new item to their menu: a "Left-Handed Whopper" specially designed for the 32 million left-handed Americans. Lots of left-handers apparently swallowed the prank whole, lining up for the burger.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Burger King is selling its iconic Whopper for just a penny, that's right— a penny.

It is all part of a new Burger King promotion called the "Whopper Detour" to get customers to use the burger chain's re-launched app.

There's a catch though. To get the deal, customers must place their order within 600 feet of a McDonald's location.

brb going to McDonald’s — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018





The app will determine your location and then unlock the whopper deal. And once the order is placed, the app will lead customers to the closest Burger King.

The promotion is underway now through Dec. 12.