Bulky waste collection events in Wasco, Shafter set for March

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works has announced two bulky waste collection events set for March, one in Wasco and the other in Shafter.

The Wasco event will take place on March 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at Barker Park, located at 1280 Poplar Ave. The Shafter event is scheduled for March 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Richland School District, located at 300 N. Valley St.

Bulky waste includes household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics and other large household items. All items will be accepted at no charge.

Items not accepted at the events include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.

Residents are urged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines while dropping off their items.