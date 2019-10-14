Bulky waste collection event being held on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works department is holding its Fall Bulky Waste Collection event on Saturday. 

Residents will be able to drop off unwanted items at three locations across town between 8 a.m. and noon. The locations are: Roberts Lane Transfer Station, 1900 Roberts Ln.; Kern Medical Center, 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; Kern County Fairgrounds, 1141 S. P St.   

Accepted items include appliances, mattresses, furniture and TVs. Items that will not be accepted include hazardous and green waste, household trash and construction-related waste. 

For more information, visit kernpublicworks.com

