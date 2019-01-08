BSSP helping those who are at risk to gang and gun violence

The Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership is scheduled to meet tonight. The group consists of law enforcement, clergy and community members. Their goal is to get the people most at risk of gun and gang violence in contact with those who can help them find alternatives.

The group will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Larry E. Reider Education Center in Downtown Bakersfield.

A breakfast will be held Wednesday morning at Stay Focused Ministries at 1225 California avenue. The breakfast will be hosted by Bakersfield police chief Lyle Martin and begins at 7 a.m.