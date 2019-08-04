Brush fire closes two northbound lanes of Interstate 5

The Lori Brock Discovery Center at the Kern County Museum has reopened with the grand opening of STEAM Town. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The interactive play space features a mini fire station, police crime lab, hospital and farm among many other fun amenities.

"For Chevron, STEAM is very important," said Chevron employee Patricia Canessa. "We've been a part of this community for over 100 years and we're just excited to be bringing this type of interactive experience to kids from a very young age. We're very happy to be here and glad everyone can join us at this great community event. "