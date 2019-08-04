A brush fire burning near Castaic has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol closed the lanes to that firefighters could battle that’s being called the Five Fire. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, CHP says CalTrans is reporting a 75 minute delay.
It erupted two miles north of Templin Highway and has burned 150 acres and is 50 percent contained.
No injuries have reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but photos sent to us by viewer Donald Budgie Stachowiak shows a car fire starting in that same area around 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Brush fire closes two northbound lanes of Interstate 5
A brush fire burning near Castaic has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon.