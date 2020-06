BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a brush fire just west of Interstate 5 has closed two southbound lanes in Lebec.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says a vehicle caught fire at around 8:50 p.m., spreading flames into nearby brush.

Kern County Fire the fire has burned about 10 acres on the hillside and crews are making good progress on getting it under control.

It’s not known what caused the vehicle fire.

CHP says the #1 and #2 lanes are open, but expect delays in the area.