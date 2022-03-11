BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tennessee-based Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. and operator of Brookdale Riverwalk in southwest Bakersfield has reached a $3.25 million settlement with the state Friday, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit was led by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer alongside a coalition of District and City Attorneys and Attorney General Rob Banta, according to the DA. The settlement comes after the 10 Brookdale living centers in California allegedly failed to notify and prepare residents for transfers, discharges, inputting proper documentation into patients’ medical records, while also misrepresenting the quality of care to the public.

The DA’s Office says by failing to properly notify, report, prepare residents and families of transfers and discharges, while not notifying the local ombudsmen Brookdale put its patients at risk and families were forced to find other places to care for their relatives in a hurry.

The DA said Brookdale is also accused of reporting false information including over-reporting the number of hours that nurses provided care to residents to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). By reporting false numbers to CMS, specifically nurse staffing hours, it violated both Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law, as well as receiving undeserved facility ratings.

On top of the $3.25 million, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. must stop illegal practices noted in the lawsuit, appoint someone to monitor and oversee compliance at Brookdale Riverwalk, pay $2.4 million in civil penalties, $550,000 in cost and $300,000 to the Kern County Long Term Care Ombudsman, according to the DA.

“Residents of skilled nursing facilities are among the most vulnerable members of our community,” said District Attorney Zimmer. “This judgment will make our vulnerable seniors safer by bringing a monitor into Brookdale’s facilities, providing more funding for Kern County’s long-term care ombudsman program, and sending a message to other skilled nursing facility operators — if you put profits ahead of the safety of your vulnerable residents, you will be held accountable.”