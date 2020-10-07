Bringing awareness to pregnancy and infant death

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– The month of October brings awareness to pregnancy and infant death, a topic no widely discussed, but one that affects one in every four woman.

No story is the same. Each family though has one commonality, they suffered the loss of their baby, before they entered the world. At a time when it can feel like everything is broken, the Noel Alexandria Foundation is trying to fit the pieces back together.

The foundation was started three years ago after the founder, Trinity Brown experienced the still born death of her daughter Noel Alexandria and didn’t want others to feel alone, as she did.

These families continue to mourn, but they do it together remembering their little ones, who are never forgotten.

A reminder, their Running with the Angels event kicked off this week. There is still time to register. If you are struggling and need help, reach out the the Noel Alexandria Foundation.