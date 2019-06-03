Brewery coming to downtown Bakersfield

2nd Phase Brewing Company, the first downtown brewery in nearly 80 years, is set to open on the corner of 19th and O Streets downtown in October. Owner Frank Miranda says he is thrilled to be opening just blocks from the site of Bakersfield’s first-ever brewery that burned down nearly 80 years ago.

In a press release, Miranda says the goal of the site is to “expose beer enthusiasts and new beer drinkers to new and innovative styles of brewing in a modern and comfortable brew house atmosphere in the heart of the city.”

The brewery is slated to to feature rotating taps, family-and-pet-friendly seating, live entertainment, and a new beer every week. It will be located at 1004 19th St. You can follow the brewery’s progress on their website 2ndphasebrewing.com and Instagram and Facebook @2ndphasebrewing.