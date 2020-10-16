Breast cancer survivor’s persistence possibly saved her life

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– Gabriela Vasquez was 30-years-old when she discovered a lump in her left breast. But, it took nearly a year for her to find out her official diagnosis

Related Content Local woman survives breast cancer, finds strength through faith

Vasquez says because of her young age, doctors dismissed the possibility of it being breast cancer. In that year of uncertainty, the lump metastasized from a marble to three quarters of her left breast.

With so many pent-up emotions, she says it can be frustrating at times to know her story could have went differently. But, she says she reminds herself about how grateful she is for her story.

Vasquez says it’s important for others going through something similar to focus on today, worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.