Police are responding to the shooting of two police officers in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says police believe the suspect is in a house on the 3100 block of Conrad and that a negotiator is trying to get the suspect out of the house.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola says the two officers involved were with BRPD.

At least one officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

#BREAKING Ambulance arriving at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after 2 BRPD officers were shot. A van and a police motorcycle were following it pic.twitter.com/KLuIR2gRQo — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) April 26, 2020

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken