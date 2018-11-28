BREAKING: TJ Cox declares victory in race for 21st Congressional District

TJ Cox, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 21st Congressional district, has declared victory in the race.

Cox, citing updated results released by the Kings County Elections Division Wednesday morning, declared victory after gaining a net 70 votes. He now leads incumbent Congressman David Valadao by 506 votes.

Previously, votes in Kings County heavily favored Congressman Valadao who received 62.7%, compared to 37.3% for Mr. Cox. In the recent update, Mr. Cox won 52.4% of the 1,438 remaining votes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all votes in Fresno and Kings counties have been counted, but a few signatures on ballots need to be verified.

In Kern County, only 386 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted.

In Tulare County, 351 vote-by-mail ballots have remain, and 284 provisional ballots have yet to be processed.

This is the latest updated vote count as of Wednesday afternoon:

TJ Cox (D): 56,634; 50.23%

David Valadao (R): 56,105; 49.77%

Margin: 529 Votes

“I am elated to announce that we have won the election for California’s 21st Congressional District,” Cox wrote in a press release. “I want to thank my wife Kathy and our entire family for their love and support throughout this campaign. I could not have done this without them.”

KGET reached out to the Valadao campaign for comment, but have not yet heard back.

The race has yet to be certified by the California Secretary of State’s office.

*As thousands of ballots have yet to be counted district-wide, KGET is not prepared to declare the winner in this race.