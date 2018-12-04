BREAKING: Reports of potential active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department and other emergency personnel are responding to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on 34th Street for reports of a potential active shooter.
Details are limited.
17News started receiving several calls into our newsroom regarding this incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
At least one employee has told 17News that they are barricaded in a room.
This is a breaking news situation, check back for updates.
Timeline of Events:
Reported potential active shooter. No reports of shots fired. Emergency responders working to quickly and safely stabilize the scene. More information to follow. #KCFD #BKFD #KCSO #BPD #HALL pic.twitter.com/JeStQ23Lmd— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) December 4, 2018
More Stories
-
LONDON (AP) - British artist Charlotte Prodger has won the…
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man has been charged with sexual assault…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Soldiers, citizens in wheelchairs and long lines of…