BREAKING: Reports of potential active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 01:54 PM PST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 02:20 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department and other emergency personnel are responding to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on 34th Street for reports of a potential active shooter.

Details are limited. 

17News started receiving several calls into our newsroom regarding this incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

At least one employee has told 17News that they are barricaded in a room.

Timeline of Events:

 

Reported potential active shooter. No reports of shots fired. Emergency responders working to quickly and safely stabilize the scene. More information to follow. #KCFD #BKFD #KCSO #BPD #HALL pic.twitter.com/JeStQ23Lmd

— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) December 4, 2018


 

