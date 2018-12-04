BREAKING: Reports of potential active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

KGET File photo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department and other emergency personnel are responding to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on 34th Street for reports of a potential active shooter.

Details are limited.

17News started receiving several calls into our newsroom regarding this incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

At least one employee has told 17News that they are barricaded in a room.

This is a breaking news situation, check back for updates.

Timeline of Events:

Reported potential active shooter. No reports of shots fired. Emergency responders working to quickly and safely stabilize the scene. More information to follow. #KCFD #BKFD #KCSO #BPD #HALL pic.twitter.com/JeStQ23Lmd — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) December 4, 2018



