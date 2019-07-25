Break-in at Salty’s BBQ caused thousands of dollars in damage, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man broke into Salty’s BBQ and Catering on Rosedale Highway and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to sheriff’s officials.

A surveillance image of the man has been released and sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help identifying him. The break-in occurred June 26.

The man fled in a black four-door vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110, Detective Contreras at 391-7606 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.