BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has introduced its newest K9 officer while honoring the woman who helped make it happen.

A local woman, Carol Craig, made a donation to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department then used those funds to bring on K9 Jack to the team.

BPD named Jack after Craig’s late husband who was an Army veteran that served in the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars.