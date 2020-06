BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will host a community meeting through Zoom on Tuesday to discuss the protests that have sprung up regarding the death of George Floyd and how they impact community.

The meeting is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Police Chief Greg Terry and a panel of community members.

Those who want to participate are asked to email BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us or arleanawaller@gmail.com for the Zoom invitation link.