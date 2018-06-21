BPD to hold Warrant Clearing Event for people with outstanding non-violent misdemeanor warrants

Bakersfield police are offering anyone with a non-violent, misdemeanor warrant a chance to get it cleared without going to jail.

The Warrant Clearing Event is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on South Owens Street.

Those with outstanding warrants will be given a new citation and a new court date, and will not be arrested, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Non-violent misdemeanor warrants often involve property-related offenses and vehicle code violations.