BPD asking City Council to hire behavioral health clinician to assist with 911 calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The way the Bakersfield Police Department responds to certain emergency calls could soon change.

Several months after a long list of recommendations for police reforms were made to the city, it appears BPD is ready to take action on at least one of those recommendations. Specifically, the department is looking to partner with a clinician on calls from those struggling with a mental health disorder.

BPD Chief Greg Terry will officially ask the City Council tomorrow to consider approving an agreement with Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to hire a clinician to work with dispatchers in taking 911 calls.

Terry said this would reduce law enforcement contact with people in crisis who would be better served by Behavioral Health staff. He also argues that the proposal will decrease the amount of time dispatchers spend on the phone for non-emergency, mental health-related calls.

If approved, the hiring of a Behavioral Health clinician is estimated to cost the city $135,000 per year and would be paid for with Measure N funding.