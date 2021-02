BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police on Wednesday, National Random Acts of Kindness Day, thanked St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for making “Blessing Bags” for officers to give to those in need.

The church regularly brings by bags filled with snacks, water, socks, beanies, gloves and other items, police said in a social media post.

“The recipients of these bags have been very happy and thankful to receive one,” police said. “Thank you St. Elizabeth for making this possible!”