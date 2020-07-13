BPD still looking for woman missing since November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a woman who went missing last year.

The department said Jamie Enox was last seen in November in the area of Garnsey Avenue. She is described as being white, 34 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

BPD said she is possibly with Bobby Enox at an unknown location. The department said she has no known medical issues.

Anyone with information on Jamie Enox’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.