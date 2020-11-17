BPD still looking at-risk teen who went missing last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk teen who has been missing since last week.

The department said 16-year-old Kailer Afusia was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stockton Street. Afusia is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He is described as being white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 378 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a multicolored Champion jacket, black cargo shorts and black Airforce One shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Afusia’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.