BPD: Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in crash that seriously injured driver in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a sedan was hospitalized and seriously injured following a rollover crash Monday night in Central Bakersfield and police believe alcohol may be a factor.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the crash at the intersection of 24th and C streets at around 10:05 p.m.

One sedan and a driver, traveling eastbound on 24th Street, were involved. Police said the driver suffered moderate to major injuries and was listed as critical at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but said investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.