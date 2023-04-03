BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three alleged grand theft suspects who stole merchandise from the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store on Nov. 3 in southwest Bakersfield.
According to BPD, the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty located in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue.
All three suspects are described as being between the ages of 25 to 30 years old:
- Hispanic man with brown hair, tattoos on left and right forearms. He was last seen wearing a blue striped t-shirt and gray shorts.
- Hispanic woman with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve brown shirt, white pants, and black and white Converse shoes.
- Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a black and red baseball hat, white sweatshirt, black shorts and black and red shoes.