BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three alleged grand theft suspects who stole merchandise from the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store on Nov. 3 in southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty located in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue.

Photos provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

All three suspects are described as being between the ages of 25 to 30 years old: