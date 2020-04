BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking help identifying a man who stole merchandise on Feb. 5 in South Bakersfield.

This incident occurred at Work World, located at 2626 Ming Avenue.

The suspect selected merchandise in excess of $1000 and fled from the business without paying, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective L.

Rodriguez at (661) 326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.