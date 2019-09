This man is wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department on suspicion of burglary.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a recent burglary at Ramco Liquors.

The burglary occurred on July 7 at around 5:13 a.m. at 2627 Haley St. The man has been described as being black, 5 feet 11 inches tall 170 pounds with a trimmed beard and light complexion. He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone on this man’s whereabouts is urged to call the police at 661-327-7111.