BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police requests the public’s help locating a runaway missing juvenile, according to a release from BPD.

Karla Ramirez-Solis,14, was last seen on March 16, in the 200 block of Northrup Street, just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, BPD said.

Ramirez-Solis is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway and suicidal statements, according to BPD.

She is described as a Hispanic juvenile who stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the department said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.