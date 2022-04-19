BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teen girl last seen April 15.

Destiny Koch-Sipe, 16, was last seen on the 9100 block of Seahurst Court around 10:15 a.m. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Destiny is described as 5’5″, about 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a gold ring in her right nostril and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Destiny’s whereabouts should contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.